WOKING will celebrate the Chinese New Year in the town centre tomorrow, with a vibrant and eye-catching occasion to mark the Year of the Rabbit.
Expect to see the traditional lion dance this Saturday, as well as displays of Chinese classical dancing, martial arts and tai chi, along with stalls offering arts and crafts, Chinese calligraphy and food options.
The event, hosted by the Woking Chinese School and the Chinese Association of Woking and open to the public, runs from 10am to 4pm with stalls in Mercia Walk and a series of parades and performances (noon to 1.20pm and 2.30pm to 3.30pm) in Jubilee Square.
There will also be storytelling in Woking Library from 1.30pm to 2.30pm.