Chertsey charity White Lodge happily entered into the spirit of World Book Day when youngsters from its nursery dressed up as some of their favourite characters.
The excitement among staff and children alike was infectious as they showed off their costumes, from Mister Men favourites and Paddington to a character from Aliens Love Underpants!
The sense of fun experienced by the children and the commitment from the staff endorsed the feelgood factor for which White Lodge is well known.
White Lodge has been at the heart of the community since 1962, originally set up as a school for children with cerebral palsy but now supporting more than 468 individuals of all ages, plus their families and carers, through a range of services dedicated to enabling ability, and helping each individual live a fulfilled life.
For more information about services at White Lodge and how to support the charity’s work, visit www.whitelodgecentre.co.uk.