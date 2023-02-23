A CHEF caught smuggling drugs into Coldingley Prison was sentenced to 12 months behind bars when he appeared at Guildford Crown Court.
Bongo Williams, 46, of Kensal Green Road, Maidenhead, was working as a chef at the prison in Bisley on 4 June 2021, when he was stopped by security staff as part of a routine search.
Their suspicions were aroused by a large blue holdall Williams was carrying, the court heard on Monday. Upon searching it, a carrier bag was found containing three bags of white powder wrapped inside Williams’ beanie hat.
Believing the powder to be cocaine, prison staff alerted police and Williams was arrested.
Further analysis confirmed the drugs to be a synthetic canabinoid – similar to the substances found in cannabis plants – with a street value of around £650, but worth even more in prison, with a value of anywhere between £2,500 and £6,500.
Officers also carried out a search at Williams’ home address and found two quantities of cash amounting to £2,000.
As well as the prison sentence, Williams was also ordered to forfeit £2,000 cash under Section 27 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971.
Detective Constable Chris Woolford, who investigated the offence, said: “Williams was clearly smuggling drugs into Coldingley to sell to the prisoners for an inflated price. Luckily, the security staff became suspicious and carried out a search. Drugs have no place in prisons and can fuel a multitude of other problems, including debt, violence and control.
“We have really close links with the prisons across Surrey and the intervention by prison staff, in conjunction with Surrey Police, ensured this particular incident was dealt with swiftly and robustly.
“Hopefully the sentence will act as a deterrent to anyone thinking they can smuggle drugs into our prisons and get away with it that they can’t.”