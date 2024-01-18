Two female ferrets are looking for their forever home together.
One-year-old duo Tinks and Trixie are living at RSPCA Millbrook in Chobham while they search for the new family.
Millbrook’s Debbie Pearce said: “They came to us after being abandoned outside a hotel bedding room.
“They have not been claimed so they are now looking for their new forever home.
“This cheeky pair are super playful. However, they are quite nippy and will need lots of time and gentle handling to get them used to being picked up.
“At times they are also a little nervous so they will need even more time spent with them to build up their confidence and help them learn better behaviour.
“As they are already a pair they will need to be rehomed together. But they could join another group of ferrets in time.
“Tinks and Trixie have been neutered. They will need to live in separate accommodation while the bonding process with a new group takes place.
“These girls will need to live in a 5ft by 2ft hutch or ferret cage with a secure 5ft by 3ft run attached to it.
“They will also require some ferret toys to play with and other enrichment, such as tunnels and ball pits, to keep them busy.”
If you are interested in providing a home for Tinks and Trixie, visit www.rspca-millbrook.org.uk to complete an application form which will be emailed automatically to Millbrook. Please include a photo of your ferret accommodation.
Remember, though, that application does not guarantee adoption.