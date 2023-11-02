Woking Chess Club is celebrating one of the most successful seasons in its long and illustrious history.
The club was founded in 1907 and was reformed in 1984. In 1992 it established its current base at the Woking Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club in Pine Road, Hook Heath.
For many years the club has been a member of the Surrey Border Chess League, which caters to players of all strengths.
The 2022-23 season was one of its most successful, with its teams finishing a close second in Division Three and winning Division Five for the second year running.
The club also won the Bell Trophy, a league-wide knock-out competition, for the first time in its history.
Chess club chairman Ian Berry said: “We were particularly pleased to win the Bell Trophy against stiff opposition from other clubs, some of which are much larger than Woking.”
Mr Berry also noted the recent outstanding achievement of one of the club’s younger members, Josh Seet, in defeating the well-known Grandmaster Jon Speelman in a national quickplay chess competition.
For the current 2023-24 season, the club is fielding three league teams and has made a good start to the campaign.
It is keen to hear from any experienced players in the local area who may be interested in playing.
The club also welcomes less-experienced players and beginners.
Coaching sessions for juniors are available on Monday evenings during term time, while adult chess is played on most Thursday evenings.
For further information about the club, call Mr Berry on 075820 54254.