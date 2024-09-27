SOME 300 Cub Scouts and leaders attended the Cubs Cause Chaos camp held last month at Bentley Copse Activity Centre, Shere.
The event, staged over the weekend of 13-15 September, drew Cub Scouts from, among others, 1st Brookwood, Weybridge and Ripley, who joined Scouts and Guides from across Surrey.
This was the first time that the event has been run for Cub Scouts and it was hailed as a great success as they tackled activities such as circus skills, climbing, abseiling, archery, pedal go-karts, zip wire, radio-controlled cars and Jacob’s ladder.
Bentley Copse already runs a camp for Beaver Scouts (boys and girls aged 6-8), a camp for Scouts (boys and girls aged 10.5-14), so a camp only for Cubs Scouts (aged 8-10.5) was hosted to cater for this section.
And given the amount of recent rain, the event was fortunate to be held on the only dry weekend in September!
On the Friday evening, there was a film the Cubs could watch and on Saturday evening a campfire and disco.
The evening film was projected in a marquee which was erected for the event, and this also hosted the disco.
The event helps the Cub Scouts involved gain skills for life and gives them opportunities their own groups cannot provide in a safe and fun way.
Wills, aged 8, a Cub Scout from Brookwood, said: “I liked all the activities because they were really fun.”
Adam, a leader from Walton on The Hill, added: “The activities have been fantastic and give the Cubs opportunities to try activities they haven’t experienced before.”
Steve Valiant, a leader volunteer (Cub Scouts – Surrey Scouts) said: “The event run by Bentley Copse was an amazing weekend of activities, new skills, being with friends and making new ones.”