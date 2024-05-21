The Chancellor of the Exchequer has helped launch Business Surrey a service that provides free and accessible support for all businesses in Surrey from start-ups to longstanding SMEs and bespoke support for high-growth companies. The service also offers networking events and promoting innovations from Surrey.
Surrey Council has launched a new website which launched in April to go with the launch of Business Surrey service. The website brings together the business-facing aspects of the Council’s work as well as including trading standards, Greener Futures and Surrey Fire & Rescue.
Business Surrey was officially launched at Huskins in Godalming by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt on Friday, May 17. Among those attending the launch were representatives from Surrey County Council, business groups, universities and the county’s 11 district and borough authorities.
Jeremy Hunt, Chancellor of the Exchequer and MP for South West Surrey, said:
“Surrey is a fantastic place to do business. The innovation and ideas of its residents, combined with sector strengths in creative industries, and tech and life sciences, make it a pivotal region in driving growth for the whole of the UK.
“I would urge businesses at all stages of their journey to contact the Business Surrey team to access expert help and support.”
Tim Oliver, Leader of Surrey County Council, said:
“We’re looking forward to continuing to work closely with our universities, businesses, and local authority partners to capitalise on our enhanced strategic economic role, as it is only through shared expertise that we stand the best chance of growing our economies.”
To celebrate the launch Surrey County Council has teamed up with Surrey Chambers of Commerce to hold a Business Surrey Roadshow event next month across various locations in Surrey.