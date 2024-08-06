Woking Chamber of Commerce will present Woking Means Business for its 21st anniversary show on Wednesday, 9 October at Woking Leisure Centre.
The show is the longest running business expo in Surrey and now the only built-up show with erected stands, walls, fascias, name boards, lighting and carpeted floors.
The event is sponsored by Business Surrey, the business support arm of Surrey County Council and supported by Woking Borough Council with media partners Woking News & Mail and Radio Woking.
Already some 60 companies and organisations are booked. The chamber are particularly pleased to have the new Hilton Woking exhibiting as their much-awaited opening takes place next month.
Other old friends who will be exhibiting include DoubleTree by Hilton, Lansbury Business Estate, Woking News & Mail, Menzies and Woking Football Club while new exhibitors include Gorse Hill Hotel, Institute of Directors Surrey and Woking Youth Theatre.
The popular pre-show breakfast forum, normally run by Woking Borough Council, has been taken over by Business Surrey with Woking council leader Ann-Marie Barker also speaking.
Events during the show include a free 45-minute master class on LinkedIn and an update on business in Woking by Cllr Dale Roberts accompanied by Bronwyn Hartley, director of sales at The Hilton, who will be talking about the facilities on offer at this impressive new hotel.
There will also be two afternoon speed networking sessions run by John Gower from Omni Business Networking.
Organiser Paul Webster will be talking about the show on Radio Woking at 8pm on 10 September.
Admission to the exhibition and the events is free. Registration is advisable but essential for those wishing to attend the breakfast forum as catering is provided and this event is normally over-subscribed. Please visit the show website www.wokingmeansbusiness.com.
There are a few stands still available. Contact Paul Webster on [email protected] or call 01276 423082 for more details.