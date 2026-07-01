Detectives investigating the rape of a vulnerable 17-year-old girl at Guildford railway station in early 2025 have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to.
British Transport Police have released the images as part of an ongoing investigation into a “horrific crime” that took place at the station on January 19, last year.
The victim and her friends were approached by a man around 7pm as they walked to the station, said a spokesperson for BTP.
“When they arrived, he tried to get her to board a train with him,” the spokesperson added.
“She said no and he began asking her to have sex with him, which she also declined to do. They then went outside the station before he separated the victim from her friends and raped her.”
The victim managed to get away from the man and ran back to her friends, who were still outside the station’s front entrance.
“The person responsible for this horrific crime targeted a vulnerable victim who was just 17 years old at the time of the attack,” said BTP Detective Sergeant, Nick Thompson.
“Specialist officers continue to support her and her family as we follow all lines of enquiry as part of our ongoing investigation.”
DS Thompson added: “We understand that this incident will cause concern among the local community and I am appealing to them directly to help us identify the man in these images.
“He may have vital information that could assist our investigation, so if you recognise him, please get in touch as soon as possible.”
Anyone with information can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting crime reference 192 of 24 January 2025.
Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
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