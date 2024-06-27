Despite the non-stop rain at the Cobham Carnival in May, the event raised a lot of money to go towards good causes.
Combined proceeds from this year’s ball and fete led to a grand total of £5,000. Now, the carnival association is asking charities, community groups, schools and other good causes to send in grant applications.
Applications need to be sent in by Thursday, July 3 and will need to state how much money is wanted and how it will be spent. They can be sent in via email to [email protected] or by post to:
Chobham Carnival Association
c/o Roselandia, Bagshot Road,
Chobham, Woking GU24 8SJ
A meeting will then be held on Wednesday, July 10 from 8pm at St Lawrence Church Hall to distribute the money. Those making an application are welcome to attend, to tell the association what they would do with a grant.