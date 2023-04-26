CHOBHAM’S biggest community event of the year is again on the May Day Bank Holiday Monday, 1 May, when the organisers are looking forward to another huge attendance.
The 2022 Chobham Carnival broke records for the people it attracted and the amount of money it raised for good causes.
More than 6,000 watched the procession and enjoyed the entertainment and attractions in the village recreation ground and the carnival association was able to make grants to organisations and charities adding up to £8,950.
And the organisers are ready for another big crowd, having booked extra food outlets and more toilets.
This year’s theme is Pomp and Pageantry Through The Ages, giving organisations that take part in the procession inspiration to come up with some spectacular floats and walking entries.
The parade starts at Chobham Rugby Club in Windsor Road at 11.30am and winds its way to the village recreation ground in Station Road via High Street.
The procession route will be closed to traffic from 11.15am to 12.30pm, with Windsor Road, Chertsey Road, Bagshot Road, Castle Grove and Station Road all affected.
Most of the junction closures will be lifted after the parade has passed by. Station Road remains shut from Sandpit Hall Road to High Street for the duration of the road closure order, to protect people queuing to get into the showground.
Spectacular entertainment
The recreation ground opens to the public at 11am, with a donation requested at the entrances.
Entertainment in the arena starts at 1pm and includes spectacular demonstrations by the unique Equestrienne stunt riding team, a falconry demonstration and displays by Horsell-based Prime Acrobatics gymnasts and Street Vibes dancers.
St Lawrence School Maypole Dancers, St Lawrence Morris Dancers and Chobham Rock Choir will also be providing some distinctive entertainment.
Added to that will be Ali Cardabra’s performances in the parade and around the showground and his wonderful Punch and Judy Show, and Jimmy Noyce’s traditional funfair will be present again.
Organising committee chairman Tim Elwin says all that is needed to make this year’s carnival another huge success is community groups, schools and other organisations to make sure they enter the procession.
“We have been busy for months arranging this year’s carnival, and getting entries for the parade is the final thing to tick off our list,” said Tim. “Most of the usual entrants have already sent in their entry forms but the more that join in, the more spectacular and colourful the show will be.”
Procession forms can be downloaded from www.chobhamcarnival.co.uk or obtained by emailing [email protected]
Plenty of free parking
Carnival-goers are urged to leave their cars at home for the day and walk to the showground.
For those who are driving, free parking is laid on at Broadford in Castle Grove Road and at Chobham Adventure Farm in Bagshot Road. A small amount of parking is available in the showground for Blue Badge holders – speak to a marshal on arrival.