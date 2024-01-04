The Care Quality Commission gives ratings to care providers and other organisations across England. It rates how well the service is performing against various criteria – with overall rankings ranging from 'outstanding' to 'inadequate'.
The latest data from the CQC shows two providers have been rated in Surrey in December.
Rivermede Court – a residential care home – was awarded a 'good' rating on December 16. Its latest inspection was on November 30.
Another care home, St Catherine's Care Centre Limited, was assessed as needing improvement, having last been inspected on November 17. The rating was published on December 19.
The highest possible rating is 'outstanding': given to organisations exceeding expectations. Meanwhile, a 'good' scores shows the provider is meeting the CQC's criteria.
However, a service found to be needing improvement will not be up to the CQC's standards, and a service given an 'inadequate' rating will ordinarily be placed in special measures by the CQC.