Staff and residents at Weystone Manor care home in Woking were delighted to welcome a special guest to the home for their monthly Businesses That Brunch event.
Will Forster, MP for Woking, visited the home to meet residents and staff to find out about life at Weystone Manor.
He enjoyed chatting to more than 20 local businesses, care professionals and charities to understand their challenges and explained he is trying to secure additional funding for adult social care to keep local providers such as Weystone Manor sustainable.
All the attendees enjoyed a delicious brunch prepared by the home’s talented chef and hospitality team.
They chatted and networked before heading into the garden for some relaxation exercises and yoga, finishing the brunch with a guided tour.
Abdul Rifai, general manager of Weystone Manor, said: “It was an absolute pleasure to welcome Will to our home to join our monthly business brunch and supporting our vision for adult social care in Woking.
“We are all so proud of our home, our team, and our residents, and we love to show them off whenever we can”.
Weystone Manor care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals.
Providing a wide range of services for a variety of needs, Barchester Healthcare supports over 13,800 residents across 269 homes and hospitals for short breaks to long term stays.
Many Barchester homes feature a memory lane community, a dedicated part of the home designed to support residents living with various stages of Alzheimer’s or dementia, to stay as independent and active as possible.
Weystone Manor provides residential, dementia and nursing care for 86 residents from respite breaks to long term stays.
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