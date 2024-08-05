A three-year-old black and white cat who carries the name of a beloved Harry Potter character needs a ‘furrever’ home.
Dobby arrived at Millbrook after he was abandoned when his owners moved home and he was left behind with four other cats. Fortunately, a kind neighbour kept an eye on them, fed them and assisted the RSPCA Inspectorate with catching them.
Debbie Pearce, from RSPCA Millbrook in Chobham, said: “Dobby is ever so sweet, he is so timid though and we think he will do so much better in a home, away from the stressful cattery environment.
“He enjoys having a tickle under the chin and likes to be stroked, but at the moment prefers to stay hidden in the safety of his bed.
“We don't know what happened, but Dobby only has 3 paws, one of his legs is just a stump - it's all ok though, doesn't seem to affect him.
“If you do come to visit him, please be patient with him, he probably won't come out to say hi, but we reckon he will be lovely once settled in a loving home, and it will be so rewarding for his new owners to see him grow in confidence.
“Dobby deserves a quiet home in which to come out of his shell, so is better off as the only pet and should be ok with older secondary age children.”
If Dobby is the purrfect the companion for you, visit https://www.rspca-millbrook.org.uk/ to complete an application form.