In celebration of National Friendship Day, Camberley Woods Care Home made a heart-warming donation of animal treats to RSPCA Millbrook Animal Centre. The donation included homemade dog treats and cupcakes, which were lovingly made by the care home residents. Along with a selection of Avery goody bags for the animal centre’s dedicated staff and volunteers.
The visit was led by the care home’s customer services manager David Windeatt and head of well-being Lia Thompson.
Resident David Bacon, 77, also attended the ‘pawsome’ visit, which he described as his "favourite Avery day out ever.”
Another highlight was the opportunity to meet Marnie, a six-month-old crossbreed puppy. Marnie arrived at the animal shelter after her litter mates were removed as they were living in poor conditions.
Mr Windeatt remarked: “Celebrating National Friendship Day with a day trip was truly fantastic!
“It allowed our staff and residents to forge new friendships, not only with the amazing group of people at the RSPCA Millbrook, but also with the wonderful animals awaiting their forever homes.
“We will certainly make this a regular destination in the future!”
Millbrook team leader Claudia Corner said: "It was so lovely for Camberley Woods Care Home to visit our animal centre - visits like this never happen to us. We are incredibly grateful for their kind donation of handmade animal treats.”
“The residents and staff at Camberley Woods Care Home can come back anytime to meet our horses that are up for adoption.”
The team at Camberley Woods are dedicated to supporting RSPCA Millbrook in its mission to find loving homes for animals like Marnie.
The care home provides high-quality residential, nursing, and dementia care, with a focus on creating meaningful experiences for its residents.