A care home in Camberley celebrated charity month in July by hosting a car wash for Parkinson’s UK.
Camberley Manor staged a community fundraising event on 24 July with residents and team members only too happy to roll up their sleeves and get to work sprucing up the vehicles in the car park and those passing by.
The day was a success, not only because of the beautiful sunshine but the event also raised £200.
Business development manager Jo Anderson-Woodley said: “It has been such a lovely time meeting our local community who have popped in for a car wash.
“We’ve plenty of cakes and refreshments in our bistro which our visitors have enjoyed while they wait, and we are so grateful for the funds raised.”
Home manager Girlie Braga added: “I am very proud of the team and residents for contributing towards this great effort today.
“Parkinson’s UK is an organisation close to many hearts in and outside our home and we are only too happy to donate to such a worthy cause. And to top if off, we all leave work with a dazzling car!”
The home wishes to thank all those who joined in and is looking forward to more fundraising events in the future. Camberley Manor fosters a vibrant community through its engaging monthly events and activities.
To find out more about Camberley Manor, contact [email protected] or visit https://www.tlccare.co.uk/homes/camberley-manor/