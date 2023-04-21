JOE McNerney believes the camaraderie within the team will be advantageous to the Cards as they go into the Vanarama National League play-offs for the first time next week.
The defender, 33, is in his second spell with his boyhood club, having made his first-team debut in 2009. He rejoined the Kingfield outfit in 2021, having previously enjoyed a successful six-year spell in the Football League with Crawley Town.
McNerney told the News & Mail: “We’re a bunch of players who’ll sacrifice and run through brick walls for each other and for the manager [Darren Sarll], and that’s been shown on the pitch. We’ve been a really horrible team to play against this season, which is great.
“The manager has gone for a bit more of a senior experienced group this year, and it’s obviously paid off. We’ve got loads of Football League experience, which has definitely helped us.
“[Clinching promotion to League Two] is the dream. It’s a club that’s never been there, which is quite incredible.
“When I came back under the previous manager [Alan Dowson], that’s what we talked about – and that’s what I’d love to do and be a part of.
“Getting Woking into the Football League for the first time would be such an achievement. So to have it in our hands as we do now, we know we have to beat some top, top sides, but it’s possible, so it’s fantastic.”
For the full interview, see the 27 April issue of the News & Mail.