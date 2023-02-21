TWO Chobham businesses are raising money for disaster relief charities working in the earthquake areas of Turkey and Syria.
Black Pearl Fish Bar is opening specially on Sunday afternoon, February 26, when all its takings will be donated to a fund providing food, shelter and clothing to Turkish earthquake victims.
On the following Sunday, Pasha Turkish bistro is staging a concert featuring singers and musicians from renowned national orchestras and an opera company.
Both businesses are owned by Turkish people who want to raise as much money as they can to help the millions of people made homeless and displaced by the earthquakes.
Pasha owner Max Turker travelled to Turkey this week to join up with relatives and friends in Istanbul to gather supplies and take to relief organisations working in the disaster zone.
The Black Pearl, in Chertsey Road, is open on Sunday from 3pm to 8pm. It is offering fish and sausage meals at a set price of £20, with all the takings going to the West London Turkish Volunteers charity.
The takeaway has been run by Mustafa and Belgin Bozdag since 2019. “We felt we had to do something for the people who have been affected by the earthquake,” said Mustafa, who came to the UK with his family about 25 years ago.
“Fortunately, our family members in Turkey haven’t been affected but millions of people badly need food, clothes and shelter. We want to send out as much money as we can and hope that people will buy a meal from us on Sunday.”
The event at Pasha in High Street, from 5pm on Sunday 5 March, is titled A Musical Feast and is being run in association with Pirbright Arts.
It features singers and musicians from the BBC Concert Orchestra, English National Opera, London Symphony Orchestra and Philharmonia Orchestra. The pieces they will be performing include music by Mozart, Puccini, Saint-Saens and Barber.
The ticket price of £45 includes a glass of “fizz” and Turkish meze food. Places can be booked by calling 01276 859004.
The takings will go to the Red Cross and Red Crescent appeal for earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria. Pasha is aiming to seat 60 people at the concert.
Max’s Turker’s wife, Jacqueline, said: “Max was really concerned at the suffering of people in the earthquake zone and felt he had to be there to help collect money and supplies and get them as near to the disaster area as they can.
“He has brothers and sisters in Istanbul and friends who have lost relatives and they are supporting as many families as possible.”