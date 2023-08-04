SURREY Chambers of Commerce has recently named Trident Honda as its member of the week.
Trident Honda is a franchised Honda main dealer located in Ottershaw, on the A320 Guildford Road between Woking and Chertsey.
Established in 1963, Trident Honda is a case study in how a family business can flourish in today’s competitive market, by focusing on strong customer care with an almost obsessive attention to detail.
Whether you are looking for a new Honda, a Honda approved used car, servicing and parts or simply a local Shell forecourt, then they believe they are the right business for you, the chamber bulletin says.