Guildford’s Marks and Spencer High Street store has celebrated 90 years of trading, having first opened its doors to customers in March 1935.

Originally located on 53 High Street, the M&S store started out as a 12,400 sq ft food hall, opening its cooked food department two years after launch in 1937.

M&S Guilford’s clothing and home deputy manager Poppy Holwill and team celebrate the store's 90 years of trading.
After more than two decades of trading, the original store closed its doors and moved a few units to a bigger premises on 62 High Street, where it is still located today.

Over the years, M&S Guildford continued expanding to accommodate customer demands. In 1973, the store opened its first-floor trading, transforming to almost 60,000 sq ft in size; offering M&S selected products across its food hall and clothing and home departments.

M&S Guildford has played a vital role in M&S history, often being used as a filming location for advertisements to promote the retailer’s new store openings.

M&S Guildford in 1959
The store has seen many of its staff become pillars of the local community, such as Lesley Bradshaw who worked at M&S Guildford for53 years before retiring in 2023.

Ms Bradshaw said: “Being part of the store’s history and contributing to its success has been a truly rewarding experience, and I look forward to seeing the store thrive for many more years to come.”

M&S Guildford in the 1970s.
Melissa Felton Cadrecha, Guildford store manager, said: “We’re really excited to be celebrating 90 years of trading in Guildford – it’s an incredible milestone for the store to achieve.

“The team and I would like to take the opportunity to thank all our loyal customers who have supported M&S Guildford over the years, we really enjoy helping you with your shopping needs and look forward to continuing to welcoming you for many years to come.”

M&S Guildford currently employs a team of 138 staff.