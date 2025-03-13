A local businessman is celebrating ten years as a vital resource for local firms.
Over the past decade, Leslie Woodcock, owner of The Alternative Board (TAB) Guildford and Woking has facilitated more than 150 monthly board meetings, bringing together business owners and leaders.
Reflecting on the collective achievements of his members, Leslie said: “It has been a privilege to share in the fears, concerns, and successes of brilliant local entrepreneurs over the past decade. Together we have discussed and resolved over 1,000 business challenges. The learning curve for all involved is beyond belief, and I am grateful to our TAB members, past and present, for their trust and participation.”
Each month, business owners and leaders come together under Leslie’s guidance to discuss their most pressing commercial issues. Under the guidance of TAB’s proven meeting methodology, every participant gets an equal opportunity to contribute and receive valuable insights. This formula enables business owners to make bigger, better and faster decisions.
Leslie’s current members encompass a diverse mix of business ages and sizes, from £1 million to £80 million in turnover. Including well recognised local brands such as Valiant Design (Tina Keeble), AAP Architecture (Bert Picariello), ipTEST (Conor McCarthy) and iGAS (Rob Lee).
Meeting growing demand, Leslie is set to support even more local firms throughout 2025 by establishing a brand-new board of forward looking entrepreneurs.
He added:“This year is set to be another challenging year for business owners across Surrey but with the right support I believe every SME can tackle it successfully.
“I am committed to building a new board this year, offering support to even more leaders who are eager to grow and succeed.
“Join us and become part of a high-quality board where you can gain fresh perspectives, develop leadership skills, and navigate organisational challenges with the support of your peers.”