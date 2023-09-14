Brookwood accountants Herbert Parnell, a respected name in the world of accounting with more than a century of service, has been acquired by Shaw Gibbs, a prominent top 100 accountancy practice.
Founded in 1919, three-partner firm Herbert Parnell employs more than 25 staff at Station House, Connaught Road, with a specialism in the dentistry sector.
It will now become part of the Shaw Gibbs group which has four other offices located in Oxford, Basingstoke, Farnham and London, employing 200 people.
Andrew Hodgetts, partner at Herbert Parnell and descendant of one of the founding partners, said: “We have come to a point where we can see the benefits of joining with a larger entity to provide our employees with access to wider resource to progress their careers and tap into expertise for the client-base.
“I am so proud to have been part of the success of Herbert Parnell to date and I am looking forward to partnering with Shaw Gibbs for the next incarnation.”
"This is a fantastic opportunity for our clients and our team," said Adrian Peckham, another partner at Herbert Parnell. "Joining forces with Shaw Gibbs allows us to provide even greater support to our clients as they navigate the complexities of the financial landscape."
Lance Redman, audit partner, added: “I have long-standing relationships with my clients with some having been with me for more than 30 years. One of the aspects of the Shaw Gibbs acquisition which I am very pleased about is that we will continue to hold the same relationships and from the client’s perspective, there will be very little change.
"If anything, the team at Herbert Parnell will have more time to dedicate to client service by handing over the operations of Herbert Parnell to the team at Shaw Gibbs.”
Peter O’Connell, managing partner of Shaw Gibbs, said: "We are delighted to welcome the talented team from Herbert Parnell into the Shaw Gibbs family.
"This acquisition aligns perfectly with our growth strategy and our commitment to delivering top-notch accounting solutions. Together, we will build on our respective strengths to provide even greater value to our clients."