Aldi will open its new Woking store at Lion Retail Park, Oriental Road, on Thursday (September 7) at 8am. The store will be run by manager Nicholas Croxall with a team of 35 from the local community.
In honour of the official partnership between Aldi, Team GB and ParalympicsGB, Olympian Rebecca Adlington OBE and Paralympian Dame Tanni Grey-Thompson DBE will officially open the store.
The athletes will give away 100 golden envelopes to the first 100 customers in the queue, each containing tickets to win a range of prizes, including a £100 Aldi voucher to spend in store, and a range of Specialbuys.
The new store is calling on local charities and food banks in Woking to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform. Local charities that register will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods, seven days a week.
Any charities in the area that would like to partner up with the new Aldi store should email [email protected]
The store will be open Mondays to Saturdays 8am to 10pm, Sundays 10am to 4pm.