THE MAYOR of Woking, Cllr M Ilyas Raja, officially opened the Veincentre clinic.
Veincentre Woking is at the Links Business Centre on Old Woking Road and will offer patients safe, effective and minimally-invasive laser treatment to remove varicose veins and thread veins.
Treatments include endovenous laser ablation (Evla) and foam sclerotherapy.
These are considered the gold-standard varicose vein treatments which are recommended by the National Institute of Health and Care Excellence.
The new clinic has created five jobs in the local area, including a receptionist, staff nurses and specialist vascular consultants.
Veincentre now has more than 30 clinics nationwide.
Dr Previn Diwakar, consultant interventional radiologist at Veincentre Woking, said: “We’ve been very much looking forward to opening our new clinic here in Woking and we’re delighted the mayor was able to join us.
“We had a list of patients who were eager to book in once we opened, so it has been great to welcome them to the clinic.
“Varicose veins affect 30 per cent of the population, and can cause both cosmetic and symptomatic distress to patients.
“If left untreated they can result in venous ulcers and varicose eczema.”
For more information and case studies from Veincentre, visit www.veincentre.com or call 0333 3637659 to book an appointment.
Veincentre’s pricing structure is up front and fixed, with no starting-from costs.
The initial consultation costs £250, which involves a colour duplex ultrasound scan being undertaken to determine the cause of the vein problem.
During this appointment the consultant will create a treatment plan, tailored to the individual patient.
Evla costs £1,900 for one leg and £2,600 for both legs.