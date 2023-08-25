LOCAL restaurants figure strongly among the nominations in the Surrey category for a prestigious regional restaurant of the year award.
The Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards (ARTA), styled as the “Oscars of the curry industry”, reward excellence, creativity and great taste.
Aiming to prove they have all that in abundance will be the 3 Rooms Indian Restaurant, Ottershaw, the Red Rose, Byfleet, and The Rajdoot, Burpham.
Nominees were based on recommendations by customers, social media and food hygiene ratings. ChefOnline, a platform to order food and book tables, also invited their 750,000-strong customer base to nominate their favourite restaurants and takeaways. The winner will be announced at a red-carpet event in London on October 8.
The UK curry industry contributes £4.2billion annually to the economy. Mohammed Munim, CEO of ARTA, said: “Asian restaurants deserve recognition and rewards. They have not only created thousands of jobs but have also boosted local economies through their presence.”