House of Fraser has announced it will close its department store on Guildford High Street this coming September.
The popular department store, one of the biggest on the high street which sells a wide range of products from make-up to fashion and electrical items, started putting up 'Closing Down' signs during business hours on Tuesday, August 1, as customers were still shopping in-store.
The huge signs advertised a 20 per cent off clearance sale as the store enters its final month of being open and encouraged shoppers to venture online to continue making purchases with the company.
House of Fraser is one of the biggest businesses on Guildford High Street, covering an area of approximately 185 square feet, and has not only significance to shoppers, but also to Guildford’s cultural heritage.
Its rooftop is home to the Jellicoe Heritage Roof Garden, designed and installed by the late Sir Geoffrey Jellicoe in 1958 for the former Harvey’s Department Store, and holds a Grade II listing with English Heritage. Customers can also enjoy the Tea Terrace Restaurant on the fifth floor, the perfect spot for an afternoon tea or a light lunch.
The closure is perhaps unsurprising, in light of the Guardian’s recent report on July 27 that House of Fraser had almost halved in size from 59 stores to 31 since its £90 million purchase by business tycoon and Sports Direct founder Mike Ashley in August 2018.
The so-called “Harrods of the High Street” has been in rapid decline in recent months, with stores closing in Leeds, Huddersfield, and Norwich, to name a few. Most notably, the Westfield store shut down in January, leaving the closest House of Fraser to Central London as far out as Croydon.
In Guildford, closures on its ‘dying’ high street are becoming a more common occurrence in the town. A Guildford Borough Council authority monitoring report for 2021-2022 revealed there were 13.5 per cent of vacant units in March 2022, more than double the amount seen in May 2019, which stood at 6.7 per cent.
Similarly, the council’s strategic framework for 2021-2025 indicates aims to aid the revival of the town centre, to “support our business community and attract new inward investment” yet admits that finances in the past two to four years still remain a concern.
Amanda Masters, CEO of Experience Guildford Business Improvement District spoke on the matter, commenting: “This is another part of the evolution of our high streets. Just because we see a closure, it doesn’t mean it will remain so. Retail and leisure offerings constantly change to reflect and meet the needs of the consumers.”
She continued: “Our job now is to support the team there and highlight other work opportunities for them available in the town centre. We will help in any way we can.”
By Natasha Cocksedge