He is the fourth generation of the Squire family to join the business and continue its horticultural legacy.
He brings experience in the garden centre industry to his new role, having gained insight during his time at Webbs Garden Centres, another family business with locations across Worcestershire and the Cotswolds.
On his appointment, Mr Baily said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be joining the family business, especially in this very special year as Squire’s celebrates its 90th anniversary.
It’s wonderful to be working alongside my grandfather, Colin, my mother, Sarah, my sister, Felicia and the whole Squire’s team, contributing to the family legacy and the communities we serve.
“It is great to join the Milford centre team. The centre is a real destination for customers, with its strong environmental and sustainability credentials and it offers a great customer shopping experience.
“There’s a fantastic team at the centre, with many knowledgeable colleagues on hand to advise customers with their plant selection and other purchases. I am looking forward to playing my part and making a difference.”
Ms Squire said: “It’s wonderful to welcome Ben to the business and to have him working alongside me, his grandfather Colin, chairman emeritus, and his sister Felicia.
“It’s a real delight to see everyone working together and I consider it a tremendous privilege to work alongside both the older and the younger generations of our family. I’m very much looking forward to supporting Ben on his horticultural journey.”
Squire’s Garden Centres, which is celebrating its 90th anniversary this year, has 17 sites across the region.
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