A derelict 1950s British airliner found in a field in Austria is being restored to be put on display at Blackbushe Airport near Camberley that was once London’s second airport.
The Blackbushe Heritage Trust (BHT) has spent more than £40,000 transporting Vickers Viking “Vagabond”, one of the few remaining examples of the type, from a field in the corner of an Austrian airfield to a hangar where it is being restored.
The project, which could take up to 10 years to complete, is intended to put “Vagabond” on public display at the airport where 70 years ago she was part of the British European Airways (BEA) fleet taking passengers to cities in early postwar Europe.
“Thanks to a dedicated group of trustees, volunteers and corporate sponsors we have made tremendous progress,” a BHT spokesman said.
“We are grateful to the many individuals and organisations who have donated aviation memorabilia that we can resell as part of our fundraising efforts, and also to those who’ve donated prizes for our Summer Raffle, the draw for which will take place at the Blackbushe Air Day on June 15.”
In its heyday, Blackbushe straddled the A30 and traffic had to stop for airliners to be towed across the road. The airport was later replaced by Gatwick and is now smaller and used by private aircraft.
The Vickers VC.1 Viking was based on the Wellington bomber, both of which were built at Brooklands near Weybridge.
The BHT spokesman said “Vagabond” has all her parts and the wings, engines, undercarriage and tail are still to be re-attached to the fuselage.
“We hope to restore her to the status of a static exhibit, which would include fitting her out internally and an ambition would be that internal access by the public would be possible,” he said.