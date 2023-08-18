Cutting-edge full-fibre broadband technology is on its way to Woking.
Portsmouth-based toob says it is investing £13million building its own infrastructure in Woking with 32,000 homes and businesses able to benefit from “the most reliable broadband technology in the UK”.
A spokesman said toob’s network build would bring “state-of-the-art full-fibre broadband technology” to Woking offering “greater speeds and reliability”.
It expects the first customers to be connected by the end of the year.
A spokesman said: “toob’s network is different from traditional broadband, and Woking’s new network will benefit from a fibre optic cable run directly into homes.
“This offers faster connection speeds when compared to traditional broadband that delivers internet via fibre to the cabinet and then old copper cables to the premises.”
The firm recently won a “best urban fibre provider” award and the spokesman added: “Our values have affordability and customer care at their core, taking bold steps to maintain a flat affordable price.”
toob’s no in-contract price-rise promise means customers can be confident their bills will not increase mid-contract.
The spokesman said: “During the cost-of-living crisis, with prices rising faster than wages, many people face difficult affordability choices. As a result, almost a million people have switched off their broadband.
“toob’s new network in Woking offers full-fibre broadband at an affordable rate – we believe fast broadband should be available for all and not just the few.”
After securing £300m of funding, toob is expanding its full-fibre broadband service across the south.
Nick Parbutt, toob’s chief executive, said: “Access to fast, reliable broadband at an affordable price is a necessity in today’s increasingly digital world.”
Speeds of 900Mbps are promised for £25 per month on an 18-month contract, with no in-contract price rises.