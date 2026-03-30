The Yorkshire Building Society branch in Woking will open its doors on the next two Saturdays (4 and 11 April) to help savers make the most of the last day of this tax year and the first weekend of the new tax year.
The branch, at 29 Commercial Way, will be opening from 9am -12pm on both Saturdays, for existing members and new customers looking to make the most of their current allowance for this tax year and open a new Individual Savings Account (ISA) for the new year.
The team will be on hand to provide information on ISAs as well as opening new accounts. Existing customers will also be able to visit the branch to pay in and top up their existing ISAs.
Opening an ISA at the start of a new tax year means savers accrue tax-free interest on their account from the very earliest point in time.
This year’s tax‑year changeover comes at an important moment for many savers. The Government has confirmed that from April 2027 the annual subscription limit for Cash ISAs will drop from £20,000 to £12,000 for anyone aged under 65. Savers aged 65 and over will retain the full £20,000 allowance.
For millions of working-age adults, this means a permanent £8,000 reduction in the amount they can save tax-free in cash each year, making the remaining time before the change especially important.
Tina Hughes, director of savings at Yorkshire Building Society, said: “We know the end of the tax year and the start of a new tax year are important milestones for our customers. With confirmed changes to ISA allowances coming in 2027, it’s more important than ever that savers act now and make the most of the current, higher tax-free limits while they are still available.”
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