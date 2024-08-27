A British tourist almost lost her foot after it was impaled by a metal moped side stand in a crash.
Angel Willows, 28, from Guildford, was riding a moped in Bali, Indonesia, with her cousin when they crashed after hitting a pothole.
They hit the concrete road below and Angel was left with the combined weight of the scooter and her cousin on top of her. The metal bike stand pierced through her left foot leaving her with a deep wound - as she had been wearing flip-flops.
Angel was rushed to a nearby hospital in agony but claims her cousin - who is a nurse - had to inform hospital staff the wound needed washing before being stitched up.
Angel had stitches but claims they weren't done properly and her foot continued to bleed heavily - before starting to turn yellow.
After she had it redressed by a chemist, her cousin suggested she get her injuries seen by doctors back in Australia - where they had days left on their visa.
Upon landing back in Sydney, just three days after the accident, Angel underwent three wash-out surgeries to clean the wound while doctors waited to see if it would start to heal.
But the wound continued to worsen - with her skin turning black and yellow - and doctors were forced to remove all the dying skin before taking skin tissue from Angel's groin in a skin flap surgery.
Angel said: "I didn't realise how bad it was until I got to Australia.
"It was scary when they said I could have lost my foot because of how bad the infection was. They said it was really badly infected.
“They said I was lucky that I got there when I did.”
Though she has since been on a motorbike, she said she'll be staying well clear of the flip-flops.