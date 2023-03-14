A BOWLS club that’s at the heart of the local community is struggling to recover in time for the new season, after flooding turned the once-immaculate green into a boating lake.
Waterlogged bowlers at the Westfield Cricket and Bowls Club believe the cause of the flooding is an obstruction blocking water from a surface ditch in Greenmeads not emptying into wastewater pipes located under the adjacent Westfield Road.
Cricket has been played at the ground since 1875 and lawn bowls since 1939.
After flooding in January and March the club’s green was under water on two separate occasions and the issue reported to the responsible authority, Surrey County Council’s Highways Department via their website.
However, the county council’s reply was not helpful and deferred any commitment to act, stating: “In this instance the area will be placed on a list so further investigation can be carried out as there may be a problem, the time-scale for these works are not known and may be up to six months.”
John Osgood, Westfield Cricket and Bowls Club chairman, said: “With wet weather forecast for most of March and the approach of a new season on 22 April, we cannot afford to wait up to six months.
“The green needs preparatory work that can only be carried out when it has fully dried. In its current state the structure of the green is deteriorating and moss is starting to take over and suffocate the fine turf grass which is essential for the smooth surface needed for lawn bowls.
“More rain will see the green flood again unless the blockage is cleared, and the inevitable match cancellations will have a devastating effect on the club’s income which it can ill afford to lose.
“This will cause severe financial difficulties that threaten the very existence of the club come year end.”