A Woking lawn bowls club has celebrated a second year of sponsorship.
Long-established Mayford Hall Bowls Club has been boosted by another year of sponsorship by the optical and audiology services company Specsavers.
As a celebration of the sponsorship, the guests from Specsavers were treated by the club to a slap-up feast and a sporting workout.
Specsavers retail director James Sawyer and his teams from the company stores in Woking, Brookwood and Cobham rolled up their sleeves and took part in a friendly but competitive evening of lawn bowls, good food and great company.
James said: “It was a genuine pleasure for my team to spend such a wonderful evening with everyone at the bowls club.
“We're so proud to support a club with such a fantastic community spirit and it truly means a lot to us as a local business.
“We hope the new scoreboards will be a great addition and we can't wait to see what the future holds for this great partnership.”
Mayford Hall Bowls Club organiser Sue Walker said: “We are bowled over! I would like to put on record the club’s thanks to both James and Specsavers for their continued support and donation of equipment.
“We have been ‘floored’ by the donation of 12 much-needed new mats for our bowling green, and the club are very thankful for the great sponsorship and camaraderie with the teams from Specsavers.”
Established in 1952, the club is a cornerstone of the village with a friendly and sociable group of 40 mixed ability bowlers.
The club, which has ample parking and is co-located with Mayford Village Hall, runs a full programme of internal matches and competitions played at Mayford and across Surrey in a playing season that runs between April to September.
More details can be found at mayfordhallbowlingclub.co.uk
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