THE Botanical Place development is progressing well despite some often unfavourable weather, notably Storm Antoni hitting the UK.
The scheme, being built by long-standing retirement community developer Retirement Villages Group (RVG), is under construction on the site of the old Sheer House office block and retail units in the heart of West Byfleet.
Residents and community groups were among those invited to show their creative side by putting forward names for the buildings, reflecting West Byfleet’s historic links with the cultivation and distillation of essential oils, botanical perfumes and remedies. Five buildings were named: Bergamot House, Cassia House, Copper Pot House, Juniper House and Tea Tree House.
Botanical Place is the flagship development in Retirement Villages’ new Thrive Living collection and, aside from the retail, restaurant and public library will provide 198 apartments.
They will all be situated around the main public square, which is called Botanical Place and features flowing water, trees, plants and seating.
Tea Tree House has had its ground floor slab recently poured and the building core, which will form the stairwells, has been completed to the top level.
Copper Pot House now has its decking completed to the roof level and is ready to have concrete poured.
However, utilities works which were scheduled to take place on Station Approach during the summer holidays will not now happen this month and are expected for mid-September.