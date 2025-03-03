Woking MP Will Forster has returned from Ukraine with a call for the Government to increase the UK’s contribution to medical aid, including blood supplies and more prosthetics for the seriously injured.
Liberal Democrat Mr Forster was invited by UK Friends of Ukraine because of his vocal support for the war-torn country. He visited as part of a cross-party delegation of MPs whose trip marked the third anniversary of the invasion by Russia.
Alongside world leaders, Mr Forster laid a candle to pay his respects, on behalf of Woking, to those who have fallen in the conflict.
Mr Forster said: “More supplies are urgently needed, especially for civilians. Hygiene products are in short supply, with adult diapers being the most requested item.
“The evacuation of care homes has left many vulnerable, with fewer carers available to support them. Humanitarian aid must step up to meet the growing need.”
In Mariupol alone, more than 100,000 have been killed. Most of the casualties were women and children, but Mr Forster says that 25 per cent of deaths could be prevented by better access to blood supplies.
“A quarter of all battlefield deaths are preventable,” he added. “This is an enormous number. By increasing blood supplies the UK can play a vital role in minimising unnecessary casualties in Ukraine.
“This was one of my biggest takeaways from the trip. Whilst I am pleased that the Government has announced another £1.6 billion to buy air defence missiles, there is so much more we can do to help Ukraine on and off the battlefield. This starts with medical aid.
“This relatively fast, and comparatively cheap, way to support Ukraine will save lives and help address their manpower issues at this pivotal moment.”
MP IN UKRAINE, PAGE 14
WOKING PRAISED, PAGE 22