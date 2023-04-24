THE gardens of Dunsborough Park are at their stunning spring-time peak, with a spectacular display of tulips.
The flowering multi-coloured perennials are the stars of the annual Tulip Festival, which graces the walled gardens and wild meadow of Dunsborough Park, a stunning estate full of life and colour that is set amongst 100 acres of landscaped gardens tucked away in rural Ripley.
Entry is through the grand entrance of the historic Lodge House on Newark Lane, where you turn off the main road and meander down the tree-lined drive that sweeps through the grounds of the beautiful estate.
The festival is expected to attract around 2,500 visitors since its gates were thrown open to welcome the public.
Delicious teas and cakes will be on sale, and have already raised an estimated several thousand pounds in aid of charity, with proceeds going to good causes that include: ARCH (Art Research Creativity & Health), The National Garden Scheme, The Princess Alice Hospice, Surrey Gardens Trust, Woking & Sam Beare Hospices, Shooting Star, Transform Housing Support, ACE_SMA, and the Ukraine cause.
“We have had many happy smiling people visiting our April Open Days at Dunsborough Park and it has been a joy to be open and share the wonderful tulips.’’
The cold weather damaged some of the early tulips but it has also helped to prolong the flowering season.
The tulips are looking really good and there are still more to come out, said owner Caroline Sweerts. She added: “The Meadow is a breath taking sea of mixed colours as you enter it over the Folly Bridge and certainly has the wow factor. This year, with careful protection, we have stopped the squirrels, badgers and deer eating our bulbs!”
The park will be open to visitors for morning and afternoon sessions until the festival ends on Saturday 29 April. Tickets must be booked online. For more information and full opening times see: www.dunsboroughpark.com.