The care team at Bernard Sunley, Friends of the Elderly’s residential, nursing and dementia care home in Woking, are putting out a festive invitation.
Those of pensionable age who live in and around Woking and will be spending Christmas Day on their own are invited to join the team for a free traditional Christmas lunch with all the trimmings.
Andy Cumper, the registered manager at Bernard Sunley, and his care team are opening the doors on 25 December to welcome Woking’s older generation to join them and the residents for a free Christmas lunch and a day of festive activities.
“As part of our commitment to our community we want to invite any older person facing a lonely Christmas Day to join us at Bernard Sunley for a day of joy, happiness and companionship,” said Andy.
“From 11am until 6pm we will be hosting our free Christmas lunch and activities. Guests can meet our residents and care team and relax over a glass of something special.
“The delicious Christmas lunch, prepared by our in-house chef, will be served at 12.30pm. The menu covers all tastes, favourites and traditions, and all food allergies can be covered.
"Guests and residents can choose from a traditional Christmas Day roast, or honey-roasted gammon or mushroom bourguignon pie – all served with all the trimmings.
“Then tuck into Christmas pudding with brandy sauce, mixed berry trifle or homemade mince pies before relaxing in our new cinema room to watch a selection of Christmas movies."
If you are an older person who lives in or around Woking, who will be spending Christmas Day alone but would like to join Bernard Sunley’s residents and care team, call 01483 764300 before 10 December to reserve your place, or pop into Bernard Sunley Care Home where one of the care team will reserve your seat at the Christmas table.