MADDIE, an 11-year-old domestic shorthair cat, is in search of a loving new home and family after the passing of her owner.
This tabby and white beauty has had her world turned upside down and is now under the care of RSPCA Millbrook Animal Centre in Chobham.
Maddie’s previous family wishes for her to find a tranquil and pet-free environment, as she thrives in peace.
She’s used to a quiet home with adults only and enjoys spending time outdoors during warmer weather.
Her new home should be in a calm area away from busy roads for her safety.
While Maddie may be initially shy around new people, she transforms into a sweet, affectionate companion once she feels comfortable. She loves nothing more than sitting on laps for cuddles.
Currently in a foster home, Maddie is ready for a permanent place to call her own.
If you believe you can offer Maddie the loving home she deserves, email RSPCA Millbrook Animal Centre at [email protected] and they will connect you with her foster family for a meeting.