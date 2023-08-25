A BEAUTIFUL dog called Adina is looking for her forever home.
The five-year-old lurcher is living at RSPCA Millbrook in Chobham while she searches for her new family.
Millbrook’s Debbie Pearce said: “Beautiful Adina was found living wild with a few other lurchers, and was quite nervous of people and life in general.
“Since being in RSPCA care she has really come out of her shell and now adores fuss and attention from her handlers.
“Adina loves a runaround, especially with her lurcher friends, so would love to have another dog to play with in her new home.
“She would be best suited to a similar-sized, neutered, male dog, but would probably get on with a female too.
“Introductions would need to be done at Millbrook.
“New owners will need a decent-sized, secure garden with 6ft fencing for Adina to play in safely.
“On the lead, Adina walks well when leaving the kennels, but can put the brakes on halfway through her walk and needs a lot of encouragement from us to keep going.
“She has probably never been in a home before, so will need time to settle and adjust to home life.
“She may be nervous of day-to-day activity in the house, so owners will need to be able to help her gain her confidence and be patient with her as she learns.
“Adina may suffer from separation anxiety, so will need someone at home with her to begin with.
“This will also benefit her house training, as owners will be able to take her out to toilet throughout the day.
“She cannot live with cats or small animals. She may need to get used to travelling in a car.
“Adina is one of the most gentle and cuddly dogs you will meet.
“She is a proper lovebug and wants to be on your lap, despite the fact she is not a small girl.
“Everyone who meets her falls in love with her sweet nature, and we hope you will too.”
If you are interested in providing a home for Adina, visit www.rspca-millbrook.org.uk to complete an application form which will be emailed automatically to Millbrook.
Remember, though, that application does not guarantee adoption.