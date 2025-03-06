Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government has written a letter to the Woking Commissioners in response to their fourth report.
Baroness Taylor of Stevenage is reassured by Commissioners’ comments that Woking Borough Council is committed to achieving the objectives that have been set.
Her letter says: “I am writing to thank you for your fourth report, and your continued dedication to Woking as it continues its journey of improvement.
“I am reassured by your comments that the Council is committed to achieving the objectives you have worked with them to set, and that will radically overhaul the operation of the Council. I share your concerns about the capacity of the Council to deliver this programme of change and encourage you to work with the Council and the Ministry to consider how we can best enable the Council to improve, for the benefit of residents.
“We have been clear with councils in Surrey that Commissioners have a vital role, not only in supporting Woking to continue to improve, but also in responding to the invitation to all principal authorities in Surrey to provide proposals for local government reorganisation, to ensure that proposals are robust. Given the content of your report, I am copying this response to council Leaders and Chief Executives across Surrey, together with MPs.
“I have written to Carol to express my gratitude for the invaluable support she provided to the Council as Finance Commissioner. Given the ongoing financial challenges, I am minded to appoint a replacement and I am writing to the Council Leader to seek any representation on this proposal. My officials will update you on any appointment I subsequently make.
“I await your next report in due course. I am also copying this letter to the Council’s Section 151 Officer and the Monitoring Officer.”