A GUINEA PIG called Bandit is searching for his forever home after falling out with his brother.
One-year-old Bandit is living at RSPCA Millbrook in Chobham.
The centre’s Debbie Pearce said: “Bandit was returned to us after he and his brother Buddy stopped being friends and had to be split up.
“Bandit is good to handle but can be quite tricky to catch. He will need lots of gentle handling to get him used to it.
“He has recently been neutered so must live in separate accommodation for about six weeks before he can be mixed with female guinea pigs.
“Bandit will require a 5ft by 2ft hutch with a secure 5ft by 4ft run attached to it at all times.
“He loves munching on fruit and veg as well as grass and hay.”
If you are interested in providing a home for Bandit, visit www.rspca-millbrook.org.uk to complete an application form which will be emailed automatically to Millbrook.
Remember, though, that application does not guarantee adoption.
RSPCA Millbrook is staging a car boot sale on Saturday, September 16. Sellers can arrive from 9am. Buyers can arrive from 10am. Pitch prices for sellers are: cars £10, SUVs £12 and vans £15. Buyers should make a donation to Millbrook on entry.