RELATIVELY Speaking was Alan Ayckbourn’s first West End hit in 1967, and is the play which made him a household name.
The comedy of misunderstandings and mistaken identity, with a slightly dark streak, has been revived by Theatre Royal Bath Productions and is heading for Guildford this month, starring Liza Goddard.
Greg met Ginny only a month ago but has already made up his mind that she’s the girl for him. When she tells him that she’s going to visit her parents, he decides this is the moment to ask her father for his daughter’s hand in marriage.
Discovering a scribbled address, he follows her to Buckinghamshire, where he finds Philip and Sheila enjoying a peaceful Sunday morning breakfast in the garden. The only thing is, they’re not Ginny’s parents…
Relatively Speaking is at the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre from Tuesday 21 February until Saturday 25 February.