AN award-winning band that has been based in Chobham for several years is looking for a new rehearsal hall.
Friary Brass Band – the South’s leading brass band – currently practises in the hall at Chobham Club.
The premises will soon no longer be available, as the building in Windsor Road is to be demolished as part of a redevelopment scheme for the land that includes a smaller clubhouse and houses.
“The imminent redevelopment of the club means a search is under way for a new rehearsal venue,” said band chairman David Wicks.
“We rehearse on Monday and Wednesday evenings from 8pm until 10pm, occasionally with additional rehearsals in the run-up to contests. As far as space is concerned, we need around 80 to 100 square metres plus 20 square metres of secure storage for our larger instruments and music library.”
Friary Brass Band is a registered charity dedicated to performing high quality and entertaining music locally and across the UK. It was formed 40 years ago with the aid of sponsorship from the Friary Meux brewery at Guildford.
The band has been based in the Woking area for a number of years, most recently at Chobham Club.
Friary has won numerous awards over the years and is ranked 26th in the world. It was the champion band of London and Southern Counties for five successive years and won the Audience Entertainment Award on two occasions at Brass in Concert, the world’s premier entertainment contest.
It has been a finalist at the National Brass Band Championships of Great Britain at the Royal Albert Hall eight times in the last nine years and will be returning to compete again this October.
“If you know of a suitable venue within a 10 mile radius of Woking town centre which could meet our needs, please email [email protected],” said David.
Friary Brass Band’s next concert in the area is on Saturday 24 June at Ash Centre, Ash Hill Road, Ash, starting at 4pm. To find out more about the band visit www.friarybrassband.com.