A local children’s author is raising money and awareness for the Children’s Bereavement Counselling Service at Woking & Sam Beare Hospice.
Between now and Christmas, Kerry Gibb will donate £1 for every book sold via her website or at her book signing at the Sam Beare Bookshop in Weybridge on Saturday (8 November).
Kerry will be signing copies of her middle-grade fiction books, It's A Kid's Life series and The Elephant Squad, and woman’s fiction novel, Kayla's Girls. More information can be found at www.kerrygibb.com.
"It's such a fantastic service for children that I'm very happy to support," says Kerry. "The group counselling sessions at the hospice allow them to meet other children experiencing grief and know that they're not alone."
Each group takes place once a week for a total of six weeks. They are facilitated by two qualified child and adolescent counsellors with more than 20 years combined experience.
The sessions are interactive and explore different elements of grief and loss, encouraging children to talk openly about their feelings.
The programme is designed to normalise grief, help young people understand that they are not alone in their experiences, provide insight into the grieving process, and equip them with practical coping strategies.
They are also given time each week to make a memory box.
There will be two groups, one for children aged 9 to 13, and one for those aged 14 to 19.
Sessions are on Wednesdays during term time in the Wellbeing Centre at the hospice. Juniors 5pm to 6.30pm, seniors 6.45 to 8.30pm. Each group will have a maximum of eight children. Places must be booked in advance.
There is a suggested donation of £10 per session and sessions are open to all children who would benefit.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.