EWBANK’S are reflecting on another bumper year for their entertainment division, with sale rates of around 95%.
Since starting their trading-card auctions in 2021, the Send-based firm have seen this depatment thrive, with buyers and sellers from across the world.
And the recently introduced retro video games and consoles auctions have gained a lot of interest and are expected to grow even more in 2023.
In January, Ewbank’s sold an original 1926 travel poster showing how London might look in 2026.
Titled London 2026 AD: This Is All In The Air Today – The Solid Comfort Of The Underground, it went under the hammer for £3,900.
It was sold alongside a 1965 James Bond Thunderball British quad film poster, which realised £18,850.
The year really started with a bang in terms of trading-card auctions, a factory-sealed Pokémon base set booster box from 1999 selling for £11,700.
In February, a replica James Bond From Russia With Love attaché case went for £20,800.
Fans of Harry Potter enjoyed many lots, including a Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone uncorrected proof by JK Rowling, which sold for £26,000 in March, and an acceptance letter to Hogwarts, from the 2001 film of the same name, which realised £15,600.
In April, the staff at the Burnt Common Auction Rooms were excited to see a rare 1953 War Of The Worlds British quad film poster come into their offices.
They knew it would do well as it was the first time this poster had come to the market. It sold for £22,100.
Another film poster that piqued the interest of movie fans was a 1955 British quad advertising The Dam Busters.
Bearing a dramatic image of Richard Todd as Guy Gibson VC, with Lancaster bombers overhead, it is one of the rarest UK quad posters. It went under the hammer for £7,280 in June.
An item that sparked interest on social media and in the national press was an Only Fools And Horses original glass bottle of Peckham Spring Water. The bottle from the television series starring David Jason sold for £5,720.
Yu-Gi-Oh! cards have also been a big hit in the trading-card auctions – and a display-sealed retro pack realised £3,250 in July.
An auction of puppets from the collection of Phil Eason – a highly sought-after film and television puppeteer and puppet co-ordinator who died last year – was held in September.
The sale featured a variety of puppets from well-known television series. A Parker puppet from 1960s programme Thunderbirds made £4,160.
In November, five 12-inch tin puppets of the Spice Girls from the group’s 1998 video Viva Forever gained a huge amount of interest.
The puppets, and accompanying sketches of the Spice Girls, sold for £9,100.
