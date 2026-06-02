Armed police were sent to a village near Woking early this week amid concerns about the escalation of a “domestic disturbance”.

Surrey Police have confirmed a woman in her 40s was arrested on Monday morning on suspicion of making threats to kill.

Officers were deployed to a house on Church Road shortly after 8.15am following reports of a domestic disturbance at the property.

“Due to mention of a weapon, armed officers were among those dispatched to the area,” said a spokesperson for Surrey Police on Tuesday, adding that the investigation has since closed as the woman arrested was later released without charge.

Parish council staff also had an eye-opening start to the week as an unrelated incident involving “firearms” was also reported in a village between Woking and Guildford on the same day.

Worplesdon Parish Council made a morning call to Surrey Police as two firearms – thought to be air rifles – were left outside the parish office.

The weapons were quickly secured by police but WPC aren’t impressed the actions of whoever left them by the door, well-meaning or not.

“Leaving firearms or any other weapons unattended in a public place creates a serious safety risk and could allow them to fall into the wrong hands,” said a spokesperson for WPC.

“If you do need to surrender a firearm or weapon, then please take it directly to the front counter at Guildford Police Station, where it can be received and dealt with safely by trained officers.”