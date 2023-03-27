DISCOUNT chain Aldi is now looking at applications for staff to work in its new supermarket at Lion Retail Park in Maybury.
The food retailer is hiring around 40 people for the new store, which will be in premises previously occupied by Currys PC World and Halfords, and is due to open at the end of August.
The company, which is expanding across the South East, says it will have full and part-time jobs at the new store, from cleaners to managers.
“Construction for our new Woking store is progressing well as we move towards opening later this year,” said a spokesperson for Aldi. “This will create up to 40 full and part-time jobs for the community and enable local people to shop and save closer to home.”
Aldi store assistants receive a starting pay rate of £11 an hour and salaries for senior positions go up to £63,000.
The company said in January that it intends to open 60 new stores across the South East, 12 of them in Surrey.
Aldi supermarkets at Burpham and Chertsey are currently the nearest branches to Woking.