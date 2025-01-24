Collectors and enthusiasts are invited to indulge their passion for vintage toys and models at Ewbank's ever-popular auction on Friday, 14 February.
With more than 200 lots going under the hammer, the auction promises a diverse and exciting selection. From classic Dinky toys and coveted Corgi toys to a wide array of other captivating collectibles, there is something to spark the interest of every collector, young and old.
The auction begins at 11 am at Ewbank's Burnt Common auction rooms in Send. Viewing will be available from Tuesday, 11 February up until the day of the sale.
Highlights of the auction include:
A Corgi 261 James Bond's Aston Martin DB5. This iconic model, instantly recognisable from the Bond film Goldfinger, comes complete with its original box, secret instructions, two henchmen figures, and lapel stickers. Corgi Toys, established in the 1950s, became a household name for their die-cast vehicles, particularly their licensed film and television tie-ins. The James Bond Aston Martin DB5 is arguably their most famous and enduring model. This classic Corgi release, a must-have for any Bond or toy collector, is estimated to fetch between £100 and £150.
A charming piece of miniature engineering: a Mamod working steam model, No. LB1, depicting a classic Hyde Park Corner bus. This detailed model, designed to be powered by live steam, evokes the nostalgia of traditional model engineering. Presented in its original box, this Mamod steam bus offers collectors and enthusiasts a chance to own a working piece of miniature transport history, with a pre-sale estimate of £200 to £300.
A Dinky 100 Lady Penelope's Fab 1 die-cast vehicle. This iconic model, recognisable from the classic Supermarionation television series Thunderbirds, comes complete with its two original rockets, inner packaging, and box. This sought-after Dinky release, with its distinctive pink finish and detailed features, carries a pre-sale guide price of £100 to £200.
A collection of Airfix and Historex model kits, primarily focusing on 18th and 19th-century military figures from the Collectors Series. This lot includes a variety of figures such as the British 10th Hussar, Royal British Dragoon, Cavalier/Roundhead, Life Guard, and many others. All kits are presented either boxed or in their original bags with card labels. This collection has been valued at £200 and £300.
A quintet of classic Matchbox Lesney die-cast vehicles, this lot comprises five iconic models: the 13 Dodge Wreck Truck, 14 Lomas Ambulance, 15 Refuse Truck, 16 Scammel 'Mountaineer' Snow Plough and the 19 Lotus Racing Car. Each vehicle is presented in its original box and this lot carries a pre-sale estimate of £70 to £100.
