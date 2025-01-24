A Corgi 261 James Bond's Aston Martin DB5. This iconic model, instantly recognisable from the Bond film Goldfinger, comes complete with its original box, secret instructions, two henchmen figures, and lapel stickers. Corgi Toys, established in the 1950s, became a household name for their die-cast vehicles, particularly their licensed film and television tie-ins. The James Bond Aston Martin DB5 is arguably their most famous and enduring model. This classic Corgi release, a must-have for any Bond or toy collector, is estimated to fetch between £100 and £150.