Ewbank's auction house is set to ignite the passions of collectible entertainment enthusiasts with a thrilling two-day event, showcasing the best in comic books and a dedicated Retro Video Games and Trading Cards sale.
On Tuesday, April 9, the Burnt Common auction rooms in Send, Surrey, will become a haven for comic book collectors. Then, on Wednesday, April 17, the spotlight shifts to retro gaming and trading cards, offering a diverse array of highly sought-after items.
The excitement kicks off on Tuesday, April 9 at 10am with a dedicated Comic Books Auction. This sale will feature a curated selection of vintage and modern comics, including rare first prints, key issues, and beloved characters from across the comic book universe.
A standout highlight of the comic book auction is Giant-Size X-Men No. 1 (Marvel Comics, 1975). This key Marvel issue features the first appearance of the New X-Men. A must-have for die-hard Marvel collectors, this lot includes a first print, US Cents Copy, complete without cut coupons or missing pages, and carries a pre-sale guide price of £1,000 to £1,200.
The auction also boasts Tales of Suspense No. 39 (Marvel Comics, 1963), an iconic issue debuting Iron Man (Tony Stark) in ‘Iron Man Is Born’. This US Cents edition, a cornerstone of any Marvel collection, showcases the birth of one of Marvel's most iconic characters. This first print is expected to sell for £4,000 to £5,000.
On Wednesday, April 17, Ewbank's will host a dedicated Retro Video Games and Trading Cards Auction.
A notable highlight of the auction is a factory-sealed Nintendo Game Boy Pokémon Blue (PAL) with the red strip Nintendo seal. This highly collectable game is brand new, with no notable breakages or tears to the seal, valued at £1,500 to £2,500. For trading card enthusiasts, a remarkable Pokémon TCG - Complete art set of Pokémon Fossil first edition sealed Booster Packs is also featured. Notably, this item comes from the esteemed collection of Stephen Wilks, the former managing director of Wizards of the Coast in the UK, carrying an estimate of £700 to £900.
Viewing for both auctions will be available at the Burnt Common auction rooms in Send, Surrey, from Monday, April 7 for Comics and Monday, April 14 for Trading Cards and Retro Video Games. Bidding will be available in person or online at ewbanks.co.uk.
Also continuing on Friday, March 28 is the Antiques, Militaria, Books, Stamps, Asian Art, Clocks and Antique Furniture Auction. Among the historical treasures on offer is a Charles II, Coronation Glove, a remarkable 17th-century embroidered gauntlet glove, reputedly given by King Charles II to Sir Alexander Seton, Lord Pitmedden, at his coronation on April 23, 1661. This extraordinary relic carries an estimate of £2,000 to £4,000.
Ewbank’s are accepting consignments for future auctions so get in touch with the team on 01483 223101 or email [email protected].
