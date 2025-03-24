A notable highlight of the auction is a factory-sealed Nintendo Game Boy Pokémon Blue (PAL) with the red strip Nintendo seal. This highly collectable game is brand new, with no notable breakages or tears to the seal, valued at £1,500 to £2,500. For trading card enthusiasts, a remarkable Pokémon TCG - Complete art set of Pokémon Fossil first edition sealed Booster Packs is also featured. Notably, this item comes from the esteemed collection of Stephen Wilks, the former managing director of Wizards of the Coast in the UK, carrying an estimate of £700 to £900.