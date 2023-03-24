Pádraig Amond has heaped praise on his fellow Woking striker Rhys Browne.
The duo have formed a highly profitable partnership, smashing in some important goals as the Cards have gone from strength to strength.
Amond told the News & Mail: “It’s been a pleasure playing with Rhys. He’s such a good player, a talented player and very clever.
“That’s why we complement each other so much. We think along the same wavelength, which is really important to have in a partnership, and it’s been really easy to play with him.”
Asked about the short time it took to build an understanding on the pitch with Browne, Amond said: “It’s always really good when stuff like that happens.
“It’s probably because in a way we’re similar players, but then we’re not.
“We’re almost opposites as well, because I’m not a dribbler of the ball but he is. But he makes clever runs and I can find him when he makes them.
“And when I make decent runs, he can do the same – and we seem to have an awareness of where each other is at any one time. It’s good when stuff like that clicks, because it doesn’t always.
“Sometimes it’s harder and there’s more stuff to work on to get to that point.
“But with us, it seemed to be very good from the first moment – and long may it continue.”
